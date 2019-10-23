City Council to consider proposal easing parking space requirements for developers

The city of Bakersfield is looking to ease parking space requirements downtown to help spur development in the area.

During tonight’s City Council meeting, city staff will present an amended parking ordinance that would eliminate a rule that developers add parking spots when changing the use of a property, such as from office space to a restaurant.

The ordinance amendment originated as a response to a referral from Councilman Bob Smith in September to look into changes in parking requirements for downtown businesses.

Existing city regulations require more parking spots for restaurants, entertainment venues and similar operations because they bring in more people compared to other kinds of buildings.

However, city officials say that due to space limitations downtown, some developers are opting out of converting buildings as they don’t have the space to add the required parking.

This ordinance would remove that requirement and allow developers to move forward with conversion projects.

The City Council will consider the proposed ordinance amendment during its meeting at 5:15 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 1501 Truxtun Ave.