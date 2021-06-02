City Council to consider approving property sale, funding for new Baker Street housing project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council is meeting tonight to consider approving funding for a new affordable housing project.

The project, known as the Renaissance at Baker, would include 85 units of affordable housing and 5,000 square feet of commercial space at 1001 Baker St. The project, part of the city’s Baker Street Revitalization Plan, is estimated to cost around $44 million to build.

Tonight, the City Council will consider approving the sale of the property for $320,000 to the Housing Authority of the County of Kern and the Cesar Chavez Foundation.

It will also consider adopting a resolution to lend up to $3.1 million in HOME Investment Partnership and Public Safety and Vital Services funds to the two organizations to help pay for the construction.

If approved, construction is set to begin in 2022 and be completed by the end of 2023, according to the city.