City Council to address Bakersfield navigation homeless center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council is set to address the latest on the city’s homeless navigation center Wednesday evening.

Formerly the home of cotton grower Calcot Cooperative, the city believes this site on East Brundage Lane could be completed by the end of the year.

Council members are set to vote on an item that would allow city manager Christian to streamline the completion of the navigation center without needing the council’s approval so long as Clegg stays within the budget. Mayor Karen Goh supports the plan.

“We must provide a place for them to stay. We need to make sure we have that ability to move quickly so that the center can open,” Goh stated.

The council is expected to approve $95,430 of measure N funding to go toward a fire alarm system and new floor coverings at the facility.

Got added that, while Covid-19 is top of mind in the community, the city continues to look for solutions to combat homelessness.

“The city of bakersfield is not forgetting about our homeless situation. We must continue to take action and provide a location for our homeless persons.”

The council meeting is set to begin at 5:15 p.m.

It will be streamed on the city website. Click here to watch.