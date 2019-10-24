City Council approves ordinance removing parking space requirement for downtown buildings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown developers now have fewer parking requirements when changing the use of a building.

During its meeting on Wednesday, the Bakersfield City Council unanimously voted to approve an amended parking ordinance that eliminates a rule that developers add parking spots when changing the use of a property, such as from office space to a restaurant.

The ordinance amendment originated as a response to a referral from Councilman Bob Smith in September to look into changes in parking requirements for downtown businesses.

Previous city regulations require more parking spots for restaurants, entertainment venues and similar operations because they bring in more people compared to other kinds of buildings.

However, city officials say that due to space limitations downtown, some developers are opting out of converting buildings as they don’t have the space to add the required parking.

This ordinance removes that requirement and allow developers to move forward with conversion projects.