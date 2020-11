BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city is closing the east side of B Street at 23rd Street through Nov. 16 to complete a project to remove and replace a cross gutter.

During the closure, the city said drivers will not be able to access 23rd Street from B Street, nor B Street from 23rd Street. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes. The city said residential access will not be affected, however.