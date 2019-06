BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council approved a rate increase for its trash and recycling programs.

The 3.2% increase is set for fiscal year 2019-2020.

The City says it’s necessary because of rising expenses like fuel plus new fees at local recycling centers because of the decline in global demand for recyclables.

The increase will raise rates for single-family residences from $207 to $214.