Cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. Data was available for 43 cities and towns in San Diego.

#30. Santa Ysabel, California

– 1-year price change: +$62,686 (+10.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$248,021 (+56.3%)

– Typical home value: $688,617 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Spring Valley, California

– 1-year price change: +$62,792 (+9.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$289,841 (+67.3%)

– Typical home value: $720,308 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#28. National City, California

– 1-year price change: +$63,437 (+10.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$267,051 (+69.9%)

– Typical home value: $649,197 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Lakeside, California

– 1-year price change: +$66,066 (+9.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$297,399 (+63.4%)

– Typical home value: $766,255 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Santee, California

– 1-year price change: +$67,078 (+9.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$301,253 (+65.9%)

– Typical home value: $758,376 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Lemon Grove, California

– 1-year price change: +$69,230 (+10.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$289,414 (+68.3%)

– Typical home value: $713,340 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#24. El Cajon, California

– 1-year price change: +$73,449 (+10.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$292,483 (+61.3%)

– Typical home value: $769,508 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#23. La Mesa, California

– 1-year price change: +$74,892 (+9.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$331,719 (+65.1%)

– Typical home value: $841,559 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Chula Vista, California

– 1-year price change: +$81,003 (+11.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$313,962 (+65.1%)

– Typical home value: $796,027 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Imperial Beach, California

– 1-year price change: +$94,794 (+12.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$329,462 (+61.2%)

– Typical home value: $867,708 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Escondido, California

– 1-year price change: +$97,296 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$321,268 (+65.7%)

– Typical home value: $810,356 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Valley Center, California

– 1-year price change: +$97,806 (+12.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$328,306 (+57.2%)

– Typical home value: $902,516 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Fallbrook, California

– 1-year price change: +$98,253 (+13.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$317,656 (+59.0%)

– Typical home value: $856,349 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Alpine, California

– 1-year price change: +$100,958 (+12.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$338,583 (+57.3%)

– Typical home value: $929,504 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Pauma Valley, California

– 1-year price change: +$105,573 (+15.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$296,942 (+58.7%)

– Typical home value: $803,044 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Jamul, California

– 1-year price change: +$107,808 (+12.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$358,909 (+57.0%)

– Typical home value: $988,965 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Vista, California

– 1-year price change: +$109,499 (+15.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$342,036 (+69.2%)

– Typical home value: $836,405 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Oceanside, California

– 1-year price change: +$110,847 (+15.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$338,213 (+68.3%)

– Typical home value: $833,508 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Pala, California

– 1-year price change: +$112,365 (+12.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$344,865 (+52.8%)

– Typical home value: $997,593 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Bonita, California

– 1-year price change: +$121,267 (+13.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$409,522 (+65.4%)

– Typical home value: $1,035,454 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#10. San Diego, California

– 1-year price change: +$122,353 (+14.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$389,964 (+67.4%)

– Typical home value: $968,370 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#9. San Marcos, California

– 1-year price change: +$125,428 (+16.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$366,730 (+67.4%)

– Typical home value: $910,714 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Bonsall, California

– 1-year price change: +$131,539 (+15.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$361,248 (+60.5%)

– Typical home value: $958,633 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Poway, California

– 1-year price change: +$158,529 (+16.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$464,014 (+67.8%)

– Typical home value: $1,148,213 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Carlsbad, California

– 1-year price change: +$248,817 (+20.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$629,071 (+76.5%)

– Typical home value: $1,451,790 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Encinitas, California

– 1-year price change: +$301,803 (+19.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$814,860 (+77.7%)

– Typical home value: $1,863,832 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Coronado, California

– 1-year price change: +$330,650 (+14.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,025,188 (+63.4%)

– Typical home value: $2,641,972 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Solana Beach, California

– 1-year price change: +$350,517 (+19.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$876,158 (+67.2%)

– Typical home value: $2,179,948 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Del Mar, California

– 1-year price change: +$536,128 (+17.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,358,240 (+61.0%)

– Typical home value: $3,584,411 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Rancho Santa Fe, California

– 1-year price change: +$566,456 (+17.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,336,287 (+54.8%)

– Typical home value: $3,773,411 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

