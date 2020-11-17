Gov. Newsom postpones updating current youth sports guidance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Interscholastic Federation put out a press release on Monday after the governor’s COVID-19 press briefing on the status of CIF competitions. Gov. Newsom and Dr. Mark Ghaly from the California Department of Public Health will postpone the release of an updated youth sports guidance. Due to the number of COVID-19 cases rising, CIF competitions will remain with the current guidance and CIF competitions will not be allowed until a new guidance is provided.

The CIF Southern Section also announced that they will be closing their office until further notice effectively starting Tuesday, Nov. 17. The press release states they will re-evaluate their office service based on what the recommendations and the guidance of local, state and federal health originations say. All employees will work remotely and will be reachable through their individual email accounts.