Cinco de Mayo deals in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – On this day on May 5, 1862, the Mexican army celebrated the victory over France at the Battle of Puebla.

Benito Juárez—a lawyer and member of the indigenous Zapotec tribe in Oaxaca—was elected president of Mexico. Juárez declared Cinco de Mayo a holiday immediately after the Battle of Puebla.

Cinco de Mayo is primarily observed in the state of Puebla, Mexico. Some parts of the country celebrate this day, other Mexican citizens and states see May 5 like any other day.

Today, in the United States, Cinco de Mayo is widely interpreted as a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage, particularly in areas with substantial Mexican-American populations, according to History.

Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, Kern County celebrates Cinco de Mayo with deals at a few local restaurants.

Here is the list:

• Basham Funeral Care(3312 Niles St, Bakersfield, CA 93306): Free tacos to the community, masks and social distancing will be enforced. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

• The Mission in Kern County(816 E. 21st St. Bakersfield, CA): “Drive Thru and Dine Fundraiser”, Ticket price is $15 or 2 for $20, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

• Don Pepe’s Mexican Resturant(3719 Wilson Rd. Bakersfield, CA): 3 tacos and 1 Margarita for $7.50 or $4 Maragaritas, serving all day, (661) 831-7373

• Original Hacienda Grill(2600 Buck Owens Blvd, Bakersfield, CA 93308): $1.50 tacos, taco plater specials, serving all day, (661) 861-1673

• Charros Mexican Food(1131 Main St, Delano, CA 93215): $1.99 fish and shrimp taco special, serving all day (661) 725-2866

• Birra Bros(1620 Brundage Ln. Bakersfield, CA): 2 birria tacos for $3, 2 quesatacos for $5, 2 crunchy tacos for $5, serving all day, (661) 448-0318

**If you are aware of additional deals, email us and let us know. 17news@kget.com**