CIF Central Section cancels playoffs, championships for fall sports

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Interscholastic Federation Central Section has announced that all playoffs and championships for fall sports have been canceled amid COVID-19.

Ryan Tos, commissioner for the CIF Central Section, said playoffs and championships are canceled for football, cross country, volleyball and water polo. The decision opens up additional dates

for schools to schedule competition as state guidance allows.

“While this possibility has been discussed for some time, it is still a very difficult decision to make,” Tos said in a letter to section leaders. “While there may be changes in the future, the current CDPH guidance only allows competition between bordering counties, making section championship events impossible.”

The new end dates for these sports are as follows:

Cross country – March 27

Football – April 17

Girls volleyball – March 20

Water polo – March 20

Tos said the start dates for swimming and diving, golf and tennis have been moved up to allow competition beginning on Feb. 15 if allowed by state guidelines. Badminton, boys volleyball and lacrosse have been moved to match the state’s season of sport.