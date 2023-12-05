BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 7 and there’s much to know for visitors and viewers ahead of the big night.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Joyful, Joyful.” Floats and entries in the parade will focus on “the joys of the season that make you happy.”

HOW TO WATCH

The Bakersfield Christmas Parade will be broadcast Thursday, Dec. 7 by KGET-TV 17 with coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. The parade begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

You can stream the Bakersfield Christmas Parade on this page. The page will be updated with the video player ahead of the start of the parade. You can also watch the parade through the 17 News mobile app.

A rebroadcast of the parade will air on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. and on Christmas Day beginning at 5 a.m.

You can also watch the parade by heading to downtown Bakersfield and visiting the parade route.

PARADE ROUTE

The parade route starts at the corner or 22nd and L streets, right outside the KGET studios. The route goes south for the block, turning west onto 21st Street, then turns south onto G Street, then turns east onto 20th Street. The parade’s route ends at 20th and N streets.

STREET CLOSURES

Although the parade begins at 6 p.m., the Bakersfield Police Department will begin closing streets at 4 p.m. along the parade route and staging areas.

The following roads will be closed for the parade route and staging areas:

23rd Street between N and Q streets

22nd Street between Chester Avenue and Q Street

21st Street between F and Q streets;

20th Street between F and Q streets

19th Street between G and O streets

G, H and Eye streets between 22nd and 19th

Chester Avenue, K Street and L Street between 23rd and 19th streets

M, N and O streets between 23rd and 19th streets

P Street between 23rd and 20th streets

PARKING

Free parking is available between Truxtun Avenue and 19th Street. You will have to find a spot and walk to the parade route. Paradegoers can also find parking at the parking garage at 19th and Eye streets.

PARADE MARKETPLACES

There will be multiple places along the parade route to get food or listen to choirs singing holiday carols.

Toyland Marketplace: 21st and L street

North Pole Marketplace: 21st and H street

Elf Town Marketplace: 21st and G streets

Northern Lights Marketplace: 20th and Eye streets

Candy Cane Lane Marketplace: 20th and K streets

Holly Lane Marketplace: 21st and Eye streets

Click here for a list of food vendors at the parade and their locations.

TIPS FOR PARADEGOERS

While there will be plenty of Christmas cheer and fun to be had during the parade there are some things to keep in mind.