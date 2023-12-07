Below is a list of entrants, floats, marching bands and participants in the 41st Bakersfield Christmas Parade.

  • Bakersfield Police Department
  • Grand Marshal – George Culver
  • Kern County Public Works
  • Mayor Karen Goh
  • Bakersfield Fire Department
  • Bakersfield High School Driller Marching Band
  • Adventist Health/Blue Zones Project
  • Kern Autism Network
  • KUZZ Radio
  • The Bull 97.3
  • Foothill High School Marching Band & Color Guard
  • Kern County Department of Human Services
  • Girl Scouts Unit 614
  • Andrae Gonzalez – joined by Slo Riders, The Dignified Family, Sick Side car clubs
  • Actis Middle School Band & Color Guard
  • CSUB Athletics
  • Greenfield Cadet Corps
  • Alpha Media – Groove 99.3 and Energy 95.3
  • All Seated in a Barn
  • Downtown Bakersfield Association
  • Stockdale Christian School
  • McKinley Elementary School – Mighty Mustangs Drill Team
  • West High School Viking Regiment
  • Hort Elementary School Cheer & Student Council
  • New Advances for People with Disabilities
  • Northeast Knights Cheerleading
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County
  • Kern County Fire Department
  • Keep Bakersfield Beautiful
  • Bakersfield Diamonds Cheer & Dance
  • Bureau of Land Management
  • Fairfax Junior High School Marching Band
  • Alta One/Bakersfield Relay For Life
  • C&H Construction/Olive Drab Drivers
  • Guru Ram Das Academy
  • Bakersfield City Corporation
  • Golden Empire Transit
  • Girl Scouts #2815
  • Ridgeview Wolf Pack Vanguard
  • Big Red #51
  • Bakersfield Search and Rescue
  • United Way of Kern County
  • General Shafter
  • Beardsley Junior High School Marching Band & Color Guard
  • Hot 94.1
  • AGM KERN Radio
  • Cal Water Service
  • Kern River Transitional Care
  • Kern Canine Activities
  • Kern County Grand Jury
  • Dance Nation
  • Sikh Riders of America
  • Bakersfield Hotshots
  • Golden Valley High School Bulldog Brigade
  • Tejon Indian Tribe
  • Kern County Corvettes & Miss Kern County Pageant
  • AC Electric
  • DAT Krew Academy
  • Salvation Army
  • Light of the World Church
  • Kern County Animal Services
  • Rosedale Middle School Marching Band
  • Houchin Community Blood Bank
  • Tribe Athletic Cheer
  • Greenhorn Mountain Vets Association – Miss Rodeo Glenville
  • McKee Middle School Marching Band
  • Westbrook Sports Group
  • Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • Gridstone Inc. – Black Out Entertainment
  • Stockdale Moose Lodge
  • Lincoln Junior High School Marching Band
  • Les Schwab
  • Garces Memorial High School FFA
  • High Desert Medical College
  • Fred Cummings Motorsports
  • C&J Well Services – Berry Petroleum
  • Aloha Entertainment by Polynesian Spice
  • South High School Spartan Regiment
  • Diamond City Minors Roller Derby
  • Bakersfield Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Quinn Company
  • Stockdale High School Marching Band
  • Clinica Sierra Vista
  • Robot DJ
  • Dignity Health
  • Sierra Junior High School Marching Band
  • Carried Away Carriage Company
  • Corvettes of Bakersfield – Bakersfield Pageant
  • Golden Empire Towing
  • Earl Warren Junior High School Band and Guard
  • Meathead Movers
  • Sierra Middle School Marching Band
  • Curbside Cuts and Shave
  • Gameday Sports Academy
  • Fred L. Thompson Timberwolves Marching Band
  • Walter Stiern Middle School
  • West Coast Private Security
  • Stay Focused Ministries
  • Bakersfield College
  • Santa & Mrs. Claus
  • Hall Ambulance

Hungry? Vendors will have food available during the parade.

