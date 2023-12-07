Below is a list of entrants, floats, marching bands and participants in the 41st Bakersfield Christmas Parade.

Bakersfield Police Department

Grand Marshal – George Culver

Kern County Public Works

Mayor Karen Goh

Bakersfield Fire Department

Bakersfield High School Driller Marching Band

Adventist Health/Blue Zones Project

Kern Autism Network

KUZZ Radio

The Bull 97.3

Foothill High School Marching Band & Color Guard

Kern County Department of Human Services

Girl Scouts Unit 614

Andrae Gonzalez – joined by Slo Riders, The Dignified Family, Sick Side car clubs

Actis Middle School Band & Color Guard

CSUB Athletics

Greenfield Cadet Corps

Alpha Media – Groove 99.3 and Energy 95.3

All Seated in a Barn

Downtown Bakersfield Association

Stockdale Christian School

McKinley Elementary School – Mighty Mustangs Drill Team

West High School Viking Regiment

Hort Elementary School Cheer & Student Council

New Advances for People with Disabilities

Northeast Knights Cheerleading

Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County

Kern County Fire Department

Keep Bakersfield Beautiful

Bakersfield Diamonds Cheer & Dance

Bureau of Land Management

Fairfax Junior High School Marching Band

Alta One/Bakersfield Relay For Life

C&H Construction/Olive Drab Drivers

Guru Ram Das Academy

Bakersfield City Corporation

Golden Empire Transit

Girl Scouts #2815

Ridgeview Wolf Pack Vanguard

Big Red #51

Bakersfield Search and Rescue

United Way of Kern County

General Shafter

Beardsley Junior High School Marching Band & Color Guard

Hot 94.1

AGM KERN Radio

Cal Water Service

Kern River Transitional Care

Kern Canine Activities

Kern County Grand Jury

Dance Nation

Sikh Riders of America

Bakersfield Hotshots

Golden Valley High School Bulldog Brigade

Tejon Indian Tribe

Kern County Corvettes & Miss Kern County Pageant

AC Electric

DAT Krew Academy

Salvation Army

Light of the World Church

Kern County Animal Services

Rosedale Middle School Marching Band

Houchin Community Blood Bank

Tribe Athletic Cheer

Greenhorn Mountain Vets Association – Miss Rodeo Glenville

McKee Middle School Marching Band

Westbrook Sports Group

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling

Kaiser Permanente

Gridstone Inc. – Black Out Entertainment

Stockdale Moose Lodge

Lincoln Junior High School Marching Band

Les Schwab

Garces Memorial High School FFA

High Desert Medical College

Fred Cummings Motorsports

C&J Well Services – Berry Petroleum

Aloha Entertainment by Polynesian Spice

South High School Spartan Regiment

Diamond City Minors Roller Derby

Bakersfield Department of Veterans Affairs

Quinn Company

Stockdale High School Marching Band

Clinica Sierra Vista

Robot DJ

Dignity Health

Sierra Junior High School Marching Band

Carried Away Carriage Company

Corvettes of Bakersfield – Bakersfield Pageant

Golden Empire Towing

Earl Warren Junior High School Band and Guard

Meathead Movers

Sierra Middle School Marching Band

Curbside Cuts and Shave

Gameday Sports Academy

Fred L. Thompson Timberwolves Marching Band

Walter Stiern Middle School

West Coast Private Security

Stay Focused Ministries

Bakersfield College

Santa & Mrs. Claus

Hall Ambulance

