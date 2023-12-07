Below is a list of entrants, floats, marching bands and participants in the 41st Bakersfield Christmas Parade.
- Bakersfield Police Department
- Grand Marshal – George Culver
- Kern County Public Works
- Mayor Karen Goh
- Bakersfield Fire Department
- Bakersfield High School Driller Marching Band
- Adventist Health/Blue Zones Project
- Kern Autism Network
- KUZZ Radio
- The Bull 97.3
- Foothill High School Marching Band & Color Guard
- Kern County Department of Human Services
- Girl Scouts Unit 614
- Andrae Gonzalez – joined by Slo Riders, The Dignified Family, Sick Side car clubs
- Actis Middle School Band & Color Guard
- CSUB Athletics
- Greenfield Cadet Corps
- Alpha Media – Groove 99.3 and Energy 95.3
- All Seated in a Barn
- Downtown Bakersfield Association
- Stockdale Christian School
- McKinley Elementary School – Mighty Mustangs Drill Team
- West High School Viking Regiment
- Hort Elementary School Cheer & Student Council
- New Advances for People with Disabilities
- Northeast Knights Cheerleading
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County
- Kern County Fire Department
- Keep Bakersfield Beautiful
- Bakersfield Diamonds Cheer & Dance
- Bureau of Land Management
- Fairfax Junior High School Marching Band
- Alta One/Bakersfield Relay For Life
- C&H Construction/Olive Drab Drivers
- Guru Ram Das Academy
- Bakersfield City Corporation
- Golden Empire Transit
- Girl Scouts #2815
- Ridgeview Wolf Pack Vanguard
- Big Red #51
- Bakersfield Search and Rescue
- United Way of Kern County
- General Shafter
- Beardsley Junior High School Marching Band & Color Guard
- Hot 94.1
- AGM KERN Radio
- Cal Water Service
- Kern River Transitional Care
- Kern Canine Activities
- Kern County Grand Jury
- Dance Nation
- Sikh Riders of America
- Bakersfield Hotshots
- Golden Valley High School Bulldog Brigade
- Tejon Indian Tribe
- Kern County Corvettes & Miss Kern County Pageant
- AC Electric
- DAT Krew Academy
- Salvation Army
- Light of the World Church
- Kern County Animal Services
- Rosedale Middle School Marching Band
- Houchin Community Blood Bank
- Tribe Athletic Cheer
- Greenhorn Mountain Vets Association – Miss Rodeo Glenville
- McKee Middle School Marching Band
- Westbrook Sports Group
- Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling
- Kaiser Permanente
- Gridstone Inc. – Black Out Entertainment
- Stockdale Moose Lodge
- Lincoln Junior High School Marching Band
- Les Schwab
- Garces Memorial High School FFA
- High Desert Medical College
- Fred Cummings Motorsports
- C&J Well Services – Berry Petroleum
- Aloha Entertainment by Polynesian Spice
- South High School Spartan Regiment
- Diamond City Minors Roller Derby
- Bakersfield Department of Veterans Affairs
- Quinn Company
- Stockdale High School Marching Band
- Clinica Sierra Vista
- Robot DJ
- Dignity Health
- Sierra Junior High School Marching Band
- Carried Away Carriage Company
- Corvettes of Bakersfield – Bakersfield Pageant
- Golden Empire Towing
- Earl Warren Junior High School Band and Guard
- Meathead Movers
- Sierra Middle School Marching Band
- Curbside Cuts and Shave
- Gameday Sports Academy
- Fred L. Thompson Timberwolves Marching Band
- Walter Stiern Middle School
- West Coast Private Security
- Stay Focused Ministries
- Bakersfield College
- Santa & Mrs. Claus
- Hall Ambulance
Be sure to watch the parade on KGET TV 17 or streaming on this page.
Hungry? Vendors will have food available during the parade.
More information: visit the Bakersfield Christmas Parade’s website or check out our guide to the parade here.