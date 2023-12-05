BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Christmas Parade has had some auspicious grand marshals over the years: A local Pearl Harbor survivor; Lavonne Hall, widow of four term Mayor Harvey Hall; a succession of cartoon characters including Bugs Bunny and Mickey Mouse; and one year – almost, but not quite – Johnny Carson, the man who helped make Bakersfield a punchline.

But few have been as beloved as this year’s grand marshal – George Culver, the rough-around-the edges major league pitcher who stuck around after his retirement to make this city a better place.

Culver played for six major league baseball teams over nine seasons. He’s not in the Baseball Hall of Fame – not with a career win-loss record of 48 wins and 49 losses. But he made his mark in baseball, and another succession of marks in his community after baseball.

The East Bakersfield High school graduate might be best known for the evening of July 29, 1968 – a couple of weeks after his 25th birthday. Culver, pitching for the Cincinnati Reds in the second game of a doubleheader against the Phillies in Philadelphia, tossed a no-hitter.

And it was an ugly one.

Culver walked four batters and the Reds made three errors, including two in the second inning that led to a run for the Phils. But Culver persevered.

“The last hitter was Cookie Rojas, who was my manager in winter ball that year,” said Culver, 80 and retired in northeast Bakersfield. “We were like buddies, we hung out together. I’m like, ‘Cookie, don’t you dare’ – because he was a pretty good hitter. I threw the slider and he popped up to first base, and I could have caught the ball in mid air, I jumped so high. It was an unbelievable thrill, you know?”

In 1973, Culver was a relief pitcher with the Los Angeles Dodgers, until they sold him to the Phillies in August. The Dodgers proceeded to sink in the standings and miss the playoffs.

Dodger pitcher Tommy John said George Culver “held a vital role as team comic. His antics kept guys loose and kept us in a good frame of mind. When they released him … it upset the chemistry of the team. We couldn’t believe it. It was like cutting out our heart.”

Culver played another season, his final, with the Phillies, then spent the 1975 season with the Nippon-Ham Fighters of the Japanese League. He wrote a column for the Californian newspaper on his experiences in Japan, on one occasion interviewing Sadaharu Oh, he of the 868 career home runs.

Culver spent the next 30 years as a minor league manager, pitching coordinator and pitching coach in the Dodgers and Phillies organizations, retiring for good after serving as a roving pitching coach for the Dodgers in 2010.

“A buddy of mine worked for the Phillies, and we played together my last year in baseball,” Culver said. “And he said, ‘We’re looking for a pitching coach. Wanna be a pitching coach?’ I said ‘Hell, yeah. So what’s it pay?’ He said, ‘$10,000.’ I said, ‘$10,000 for the whole year?’ But I took off with him and did it. It ended up being a 20 year job.”

In between and for years afterward, Culver worked to promote youth baseball and local baseball programs. He started the Bakersfield College Hot Stove Dinner, which generated $1 million for stadium lights, a state-of-the-art clubhouse with showers and other amenities. His nonprofit Light Brigade helped raise money for the Cal State Bakersfield baseball program.

He has helped local high schools and various youth baseball groups, including the Police Athletic League. Why? Because it’s not just about the baseball — it’s about the kids.

“I don’t want to be remembered for that [no-hitter], I want to be remembered for being a good teammate, stuff like that,” Culver said. “And giving back to my community. That’s what I’d like to be remembered for.”

And what does he think about being the grand marshal of the Bakersfield Christmas Parade, alongside Rosie, his wife of 37 years?

“I don’t know how they arrived at me,” Culver said.

Through the years, many Bakersfield-area athletes have gone on to the top echelon of professional sports, be it the NFL, NBA, auto racing or major league baseball. Some stay in their adopted professional cities. Some come back to Bakersfield and dedicate their time and resources.

On that count, let’s hear it for George Culver.