BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 41st annual Bakersfield Christmas Parade will only be accepting completed entries for about another week, according to organizers.

Only 100 entries will be accepted this year and the deadline is coming up on Friday, Oct. 27. Officials say that entries can be turned into KUZZ Studios, located at 3223 Sillect Ave., until 4:30 p.m. The committee can be contacted at bakersfieldchristmasparade@gmail.com and the theme of this year’s parade is “Joyful! Joyful!”

KGET 17 will broadcast the entire two-hour parade on the website and on television. Multiple members from the KGET news team will be at the parade to bring you the best coverage right at home. The original broadcast will be re-aired on Christmas morning, during the Sunrise newscast.

The manager of 17 News, Derek Jeffrey, is ready to celebrate the holidays with this wonderful Bakersfield event. “KGET is honored to partner and broadcast the Bakersfield Christmas Parade,” said Jeffery. “Its tradition adds a sense of nostalgia and community spirit, making the Bakersfield Christmas Parade a cherished tradition for our community.”