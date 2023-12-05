BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Christmas Parade is days away and maybe if you’re one of the ones camped out for a seat, you may get a bit hungry during the night.

To answer your question, yes. There will be food vendors along the parade route.

Here is a list of vendors and where they will be located:

L Street at 21st Street Tacos Chewi – Mexican food, drinks Carnie’s Kettle Corn – Sweets, kettle corn, drinks Starlight Movie Project – “Movie-themed” snacks, drinks

21st Street at H Street Carnie Kettle Corn – Sweets, kettle corn Luvspun – Cotton candy, Luvspun merchandise

21st at G Street Carnie’s Kettle Corn – Sweets, kettle corn, drinks Krispy Kreme –

20th Street at Eye Street Carnie’s Kettle Corn – Sweets, kettle corn, drinks

20th Street at K Street Get It Twisted – Signature twisted potato on a stick, lemonade. Carnie’s Kettle Corn – Sweets, kettle corn, drinks Ninja Sushi – Korean barbecue, corn dogs, drinks

21st Street at Eye Street Carnie’s Kettle Corn – Sweets, kettle corn, drinks Homies Tacos – Tacos, burritos, quesadillas, fries, drinks



Parade organizers say there will also likely be unofficial vendors at the parade selling food and treats.

The parade will begin outside our KGET studios at 22nd and L streets and 6 p.m. You can watch the 41st Bakersfield Christmas Parade on KGET TV 17, on the KGET 17 News app and on this page.