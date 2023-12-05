BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Christmas Parade is days away and maybe if you’re one of the ones camped out for a seat, you may get a bit hungry during the night.
To answer your question, yes. There will be food vendors along the parade route.
Here is a list of vendors and where they will be located:
- L Street at 21st Street
- Tacos Chewi – Mexican food, drinks
- Carnie’s Kettle Corn – Sweets, kettle corn, drinks
- Starlight Movie Project – “Movie-themed” snacks, drinks
- 21st Street at H Street
- Carnie Kettle Corn – Sweets, kettle corn
- Luvspun – Cotton candy, Luvspun merchandise
- 21st at G Street
- Carnie’s Kettle Corn – Sweets, kettle corn, drinks
- Krispy Kreme –
- 20th Street at Eye Street
- Carnie’s Kettle Corn – Sweets, kettle corn, drinks
- 20th Street at K Street
- Get It Twisted – Signature twisted potato on a stick, lemonade.
- Carnie’s Kettle Corn – Sweets, kettle corn, drinks
- Ninja Sushi – Korean barbecue, corn dogs, drinks
- 21st Street at Eye Street
- Carnie’s Kettle Corn – Sweets, kettle corn, drinks
- Homies Tacos – Tacos, burritos, quesadillas, fries, drinks
Parade organizers say there will also likely be unofficial vendors at the parade selling food and treats.
The parade will begin outside our KGET studios at 22nd and L streets and 6 p.m. You can watch the 41st Bakersfield Christmas Parade on KGET TV 17, on the KGET 17 News app and on this page.