BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Christmas Parade is days away and maybe if you’re one of the ones camped out for a seat, you may get a bit hungry during the night.

To answer your question, yes. There will be food vendors along the parade route.

Here is a list of vendors and where they will be located:

  • L Street at 21st Street
    • Tacos Chewi – Mexican food, drinks
    • Carnie’s Kettle Corn – Sweets, kettle corn, drinks
    • Starlight Movie Project – “Movie-themed” snacks, drinks
  • 21st Street at H Street
    • Carnie Kettle Corn – Sweets, kettle corn
    • Luvspun – Cotton candy, Luvspun merchandise
  • 21st at G Street
    • Carnie’s Kettle Corn – Sweets, kettle corn, drinks
    • Krispy Kreme –
  • 20th Street at Eye Street
    • Carnie’s Kettle Corn – Sweets, kettle corn, drinks
  • 20th Street at K Street
    • Get It Twisted – Signature twisted potato on a stick, lemonade.
    • Carnie’s Kettle Corn – Sweets, kettle corn, drinks
    • Ninja Sushi – Korean barbecue, corn dogs, drinks
  • 21st Street at Eye Street
    • Carnie’s Kettle Corn – Sweets, kettle corn, drinks
    • Homies Tacos – Tacos, burritos, quesadillas, fries, drinks

Parade organizers say there will also likely be unofficial vendors at the parade selling food and treats.

The parade will begin outside our KGET studios at 22nd and L streets and 6 p.m. You can watch the 41st Bakersfield Christmas Parade on KGET TV 17, on the KGET 17 News app and on this page.