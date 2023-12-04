BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ah, the Bakersfield Christmas Parade: One of life’s simple pleasures, and an enduring small town experience that entire families can celebrate together — except it hasn’t always been that simple for those trying to organize the annual event.

The parade started in 1937 but went dormant for 12 years starting in 1972. The early post-war parades were as much victory celebrations as Christmas parades, and the 1952 parade, held four months after the devastating earthquakes of that summer, drew a crowd of 75,000 — double the city’s population in those days.

Of course, back then, commercial television had only been around a few months, not everyone had a TV set, and the parade route was long — 21 blocks down Chester Avenue from 22nd Street almost to Brundage Lane.

Sylvia Cariker, the former country music DJ who’s now the Bakersfield Christmas Parade coordinator, marched in the 1961 parade with her junior high bandmates.

“It was down Chester [Avenue] going south,” she said. “We had to go under the bridge where the railroad crosses there. And I remember the cadence bouncing off the concrete walls, and I thought, ‘This is so cool!’ But that was 1961.”

One year, a month prior to the parade, a radio station established a clown school, promising that graduates would be invited to march alongside the floats. They expected 20 people to show up in the Toy Circus parking lot on the appointed day, but 100 wannabe clowns converged on the store.

With excitement like that. you’d think the annual parade would be, well, annual. But the Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce dropped its sponsorship of the parade in 1968, citing costs, and the Downtown Business Association, which took over, couldn’t sustain it past 1971. The Christmas Parade was dead.

Things changed in 1983, two years after Mary K. Shell became mayor. One of her first calls was to Harvey Hall of Hall Ambulance. In time, Hall became Mr. Parade. After more than a decade, the city was ready for a Chistmas parade once again.

Cathy Butler, then and now, a leader of the Downtown Business Association, was instrumental in those days.

“The third year [of the relaunched parade], Harvey, who had two award winning floats the last couple years, said, ‘I wanna help,’” Butler recalled. “He wanted to take it over and, basically, he did. He had it running just great. He had 20 people on the board, each one had a responsibility. He kept on improving it every year.”

Ten thousand people assembled along the route to celebrate that comeback parade – floats, marching bands, car clubs, equestrian groups, even an unauthorized bull. Circus Ice Cream, a popular eatery, skipped the traditional float and brought in an elephant.

One thing in particular still stands out for newsman Jim Scott, who, at the time, had just moved to Bakersfield to anchor for KERO.

“It was amazing,” he said. “I’d never been to such a big parade before in my life. My lasting memory is on the dean of local newscasters, Burleigh Smith, my colleague, riding the parade route in that little Shriners car – and he was a tall drink of water. His knees are up around the steering wheel – and he’s got this big grin on his face throughout the parade. And he did that for several years running.”

There were glitches along the way, of course. The second year back, someone riding shotgun in a local car club’s entry caravan, having taken a nip or two too many, loudly informed children along the route that Santa had met an untimely demise. That didn’t go over so well.

“I hope that he never got another thing from Santa,” Cariker said. “’Cuz that’s your punishment.”

Even after the passing Everett Goodwin four years ago, who, with wife Jeanie portrayed, shall we say, were central characters in the production, the show has gone on.

With efforts still going strong to bring back the city’s once-sagging downtown, the Bakersfield Christmas Parade doesn’t seem likely to fade away anytime soon.