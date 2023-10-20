BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The deadline to turn in entries for the annual Bakersfield Christmas Parade is right around the corner.

Sylvia Cariker, an organizer with the parade, joined 17 News today to chat about the tradition. “This year’s theme is ‘Joyful, Joyful’ and some people ask me well what does that mean,” said Cariker. “I tell them whatever brings you joy during Christmas.”

Cariker reminds people that you can dress the floats however you want, just be sure to fill out an entry if you want to participate in the judged-contest.

Officials say there is only one week left to turn your entries, which are due Oct. 27. The annual event will take place on the traditional parade route through downtown on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.