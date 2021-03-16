CHP urges safe driving on St. Patrick’s Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to stay safe during tomorrow’s Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The department said officers will be on alert for anyone driving under the influence. In California last year, the CHP said it made 67 DUI arrests on St. Patrick’s Day. Data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System shows alcohol- or drug-related crashes resulted in injuries to 31 people.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, you’re urged to call 911.