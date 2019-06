KGET Traffic Camera on Highway 99 near White Lane on May 30, 2019.

A trailer fire on the northbound lanes of Highway 99 is causing delays and backup during afternoon rush hour on Thursday.

CHP says a trailer caught fire in the northbound lanes near the Ming Avenue off-ramp at around 4:15 p.m.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page says several lanes of traffic were closed because of the fire. CHP opened the inside lane just before 5 p.m.

We will update this story as we learn more information.