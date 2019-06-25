CHP summer driving tips

The weather is hot, the kids are hot and vacations are hot on the mind.

With that in mind the California Highway patrol is reminding everyone to be safe on the roadways and there are a few tips to help ensure your safety.

“Get your vehicle ready, plan your route, and above all, drive safely,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “When you are the driver, your only responsibility is to keep your eyes on the road, hands on the wheel, and concentrate on the task of driving.”

With more people on the road, including vacationing drivers, they may not be familiar with the area which makes them prone to drive erratically or unpredictably. With high school out more teenagers who have less miles under their belts are also on the roadways.

Here are some tips CHP recommends:

• Make sure vehicle maintenance is up-to-date. Summer temperatures can put serious stress on engines. Tires, air conditioning, belts and hoses, fluid levels, interior and exterior lights, and wiper blades must all be in good condition.

• Program any global positioning systems, whether in your phone or in your car, in advance. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has a mobile app for traffic information, or visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for highway conditions. Prepare for device malfunctions or loss of connection by knowing your route before you leave and packing maps.

• Buckle up! Be sure everyone in your vehicle is wearing a seat belt. Check that young passengers are using the correct child safety seat for their height and weight.

• Never leave pets, children, or the elderly alone in a car for any length of time. California laws address how to handle situations in which children or animals are left in vehicles. However, the best approach if you see an unattended child or animal is to call 9-1-1.

• Expect road construction and plan for delays. Remember to “be work zone alert” and move over or slow down when passing any stationary vehicle displaying emergency or warning lights, including emergency vehicles, Caltrans vehicles, and tow trucks.