CHP issues Silver Alert for missing 66-year-old last seen Wednesday in Shafter

Jose Isabel Ochoa, 66. Photo: California Highway Patrol

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert and are asking for help to locate a missing 66-year-old man last seen Wednesday afternoon at a gas station in Shafter.

Shafter police and CHP are looking for Jose Isabel Ochoa. He was last seen at around 4 p.m. at the Chevron gas station at 6600 E. Lerdo Highway.

Ochoa is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 148 pounds with gray hair. He is believed to be wearing a maroon flannel shirt and black basketball or jean shorts.

He is believed to be driving a silver 2016 Ford Fusion with California license plate #7MVD011.

  • Jose Isabel Ochoa / Photo: California Highway Patrol
  • Silver 2016 Ford Fusion

Authorities say Ochoa suffers from a medical condition and may become disoriented.

If you’ve seen Ochoa or know where he might be, you are asked to call 911.

