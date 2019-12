BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A DUI checkpoint was conducted by the California Highway Patrol on Calloway Drive and Holland Street, Saturday night between 7 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

According to CHP, a total of 962 cars were screened. Two drivers were arrested for driving under the influence.

Two other drivers had field sobriety tests but were not arrested since they were under the legal limit.