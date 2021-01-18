CHP on tactical alert ahead of Wednesday’s presidential inauguration

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) – Ahead of Wednesday’s presidential inauguration, the California Highway Patrol has announced that officers have been placed on tactical alert.

The department said it is prepared to respond to any potential threats that may arise statewide this week. The CHP said the protection of state highways and buildings, including the Capitol, are the primary responsibility of the department.

“Due to the potential for civil unrest related to the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, I have placed uniformed CHP personnel on tactical alert for an indefinite period,” said Commissioner Amanda Ray. “This allows for the maximization of resources to protect public safety as well as state buildings and infrastructure. The CHP will continue to monitor the situation and plan our resources accordingly.”