CHP says at least one person has been severely injured in a crash along the westbound lanes of Highway 178 near Union Avenue on Wednesday night.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page says the collision happened just after 10:15 p.m.

One person’s injuries were described as “major” and another’s were described as “moderate.”

At least two cars were involved and CHP is investigating if additional vehicles collided with the vehicles involved in the initial crash.