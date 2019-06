BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says an overturned big rig is blocking the off-ramp on the northbound Highway 99 at Olive Drive.

The crash involved a big rig and at least one other vehicle at around 5 p.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

CHP says the exit will be closed for two hours.

17 News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as we learn more information.