CHP issues 73 citations during ped safety operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – In its continuing effort to create awareness on safe driving and pedestrian safety, the California Highway Patrol held a safety enforcement operation today.

They set up at two locations this morning looking for drivers who failed to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians

They dressed up in plain clothes while uniformed officers monitored the crosswalk for drivers failing to follow traffic laws. And there was more than one driver that did.

“It’s pretty scary when the speed limit out here is 40 miles per hour and as your crossing a car speeds by you at 40 miles per hour without slowing down,” said Robert Rodriguez, public information officer with the California Highway Patrol. “We’ve had motorist accelerate around us. When we talk to them they say we’re in a hurry.”

Neighbors in the neighborhood of the Plymouth Avenue and Roberts Lane intersection, one of the spots the CHP stopped at, say the intersection is concerning to the entire neighborhood.

“I particularly hesitate to cross the street unless I have to and I wait until there are few cars because I can’t walk as fast as I used to,” said Doreen Tomlinson, Oildale resident.

Earlier this year, an elderly man was walking near this intersection when a man driving a green sedan hit him then sped off. The man suffered moderate injuries.

By our count, there have been 16 pedestrian deaths this year, up to one from this time last year.

“Everyday we have so many close calls with kids that are crossing, with adults that are crossing, so we want people to talk about it,” said Rodriguez. “We want people to generate that conversation, whether positive or negative, so people can understand the danger that exists when you’re a pedestrian.”

According to the CHP, a total of 73 citations and 4 verbal warnings were issued during Friday’s operation. And countless citizens were educated on the importance of pedestrian safety.