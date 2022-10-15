BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a head-on collision involving a possible wrong-way driver along Interstate 5 south of Highway 166 Saturday afternoon in Mettler.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just before 4 p.m. in southbound lanes of I-5 about a mile south of Highway 166.

It was not immediately clear how many people may have been injured. At least two vehicles were involved with one of them coming to a stop in a field.

Traffic is moving through the area.