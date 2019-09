The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two people early Monday.

According to CHP, around 1:25 a.m. a Saturn sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 99 when it took an off-ramp on to Kimberlina Road. For unknown reasons, the car lost control, struck a tree and caught on fire.

The Kern County Fire Department responded to put out the car fire.

The identities of the two people killed will be released at a later time.