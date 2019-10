BAKERSFIELD (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a crash on Buena Vista Road early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Page.

The CHP reports a vehicle hit a power pole on Buena Vista Road just west of Adobe Road at 1:07 a.m.

PG&E has been called to the scene for a downed power pole.

The coroner is also en route to the crash scene.

17 News has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.