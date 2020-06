BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Tehachapi Tuesday morning.

According to the CHP website, a vehicle overturned on Route 202 near Reeves Street.

CHP said the road is completely blocked between reeves and sage lane.

The site said the coroner was also called to the scene.

At this time, it is unclear how many people are involved in the accident.

There is no word yet on how long it will take to clear the scene.