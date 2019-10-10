CHP investigating deadly crash in Kern River Canyon

BAKERSFIELD (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a solo vehicle crash on Highway 178 in the Kern River Canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Page.

The CHP reports at 1:38 a.m. a green Honda Civic or Accord crashed into the side of the canyon just east of mile marker 24. A man inside the vehicle died.

According to the CHP Traffic Incident Page, the coroner is en route to the scene. Kern County Sheriff’s Deputies are also assisting with the crash.

At this time the CHP reports one lane is open through the area.

17 News has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.