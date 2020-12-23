CHP implementing holiday Maximum Enforcement Period starting Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is implementing a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period starting Thursday.

The MEP begins at 6:01 p.m. on Thursday and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. The department said officers will be on the roads for enhanced enforcement and to assist any drivers in need of help.

“The CHP wants to ensure your safety throughout this unprecedented year,” said CHP

Commissioner Amanda Ray. “We are hopeful that the public will do their part and remember to

make safety a priority.”