CHP identifies Josh Turner crew member killed in tour bus crash

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2014 file photo, Josh Turner arrives at the 48th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn. Authorities in central California say a passenger bus has crashed while carrying the road crew for the country and gospel singer. Turner and his band were not on the bus. The bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County when it crashed in Shandon late Wednesday night, Sept. 18, 2019. The trip followed a Turner concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, according to media reports. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The California Highway Patrol has identified a man killed in a tour bus crash near Shandon on Wednesday night as David Turner.

The department said the tour bus was filled with crew members for singer Josh Turner. The crew was driving on Highway 46 near Shandon following a concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles. It has not been officially announced if David Turner is related to the singer.

CHP said a total of eight people were on the bus at the time of the crash. Four occupants had to be taken to area hospitals for treatment of major injuries. The department said Turner was ejected from the vehicle after it hit the riverbed.

Josh Turner and his band were in a different bus and were not harmed, CHP said.

