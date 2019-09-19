CHP identifies Josh Turner crew member killed in tour bus crash

The California Highway Patrol has identified a man killed in a tour bus crash near Shandon on Wednesday night as David Turner.
The department said the tour bus was filled with crew members for singer Josh Turner. The crew was driving on Highway 46 near Shandon following a concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles. It has not been officially announced if David Turner is related to the singer.
CHP said a total of eight people were on the bus at the time of the crash. Four occupants had to be taken to area hospitals for treatment of major injuries. The department said Turner was ejected from the vehicle after it hit the riverbed.
Josh Turner and his band were in a different bus and were not harmed, CHP said.