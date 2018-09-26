News

CHP fundraiser Tips for Chips at Outback Steakhouse today

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 08:58 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 09:37 AM PDT

CHP officers waited on customers at Outback Steakhouse for Tips for Chips fundraiser.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Today, California Highway Patrol officers will put down their badges and pick up plates, all for a good cause.
 
Officers will serve lunch at the Outback Steakhouse to raise money for the CHP widows and orphans trust fund. The fund benefits families of fallen CHP officers.    
 
The lunch costs $25. It's happening from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 5051 Stockdale Highway.
 
To buy a ticket, call 916-812-9545 or  661-428-0335.

