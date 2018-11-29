1 killed, 1 severely injured after being hit on shoulder of road exchanging information after crash Video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Update: Officials identified the woman killed as Maria Guadalupe Garcia, 72 years old, of Bakersfield.

One person was killed, another person was severely injured when they were hit on the shoulder of a highway while they were exchanging information after a crash, CHP said Wednesday.

The deadly collision happened at about 1:10 p.m. on the westbound Highway 58 transition to the northbound Highway 99.

CHP said two people were exchanging information on the should of the transition road. According to CHP, the driver of a Ford F 550 truck made an unsafe lane change and sideswiped a Toyota Tundra in the #1 lane. The impact caused the F 550 to collide into the two people.

The two people were struck into the rear of a Chevy Blazer involved in the earlier collision.

The driver of the Blazer, identified as Maria Guadalupe Garcia, 72 years old, of Bakersfield, died and the other person was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries.

CHP said alcohol drugs or weather do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The collision caused a closure at the interchange for several hours.