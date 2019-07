BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead following a rollover crash along Highway 166 in Maricopa, according to CHP.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported at 1:45 p.m. in a westbound lane of Highway 166 and Short Road.

A silver Toyota 4Runner left the roadway and ended up in a field on its side, according to the CHP website.

A cause of the crash was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.