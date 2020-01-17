Chance tears up on the witness stand: “Thinking about how my life used to be”

The trial of Leslie Chance, the former principal accused of murdering her husband more than six years ago, continued Thursday morning.

The plan was for the evidence portion of the trial to end today, but Chance’s attorney recalled Chance to the stand for the third day.

The prosecution showed Chance, a former elementary school principal photos of her office at Fairview Elementary School in 2013.

Chance testified there were family photos in her office at the time, but Prosecutor Andrea Kohler says none of them were of Todd Chance.

Defense attorney Tony Lidgett went over the series of photos as well, attempting to show the jury there were objects in her office connected to her husband.

At one point, Chance teared up as she talked about her former assistant at the elementary school.

Chance said the images sparked memories, and she began to think about how her life used to be.

Another witness called Thursday morning was David Cotter, he worked for the truck company Todd was employed for in 2013.

Cotter said Todd was one of his employees, testifying he found out about Todd’s death on Aug. 26, the day after Todd was killed.

Cotter said he called Leslie as soon as he found out, expressing his condolences, but said she quickly accepted his condolences then asked Cotter about returning Todd’s company belongings.

Cotter testified Chance had a business-like tone.

They had the conversation 24 hours after she learned her husband had been killed.

The evidence portion of the trial concluded by the end of the day on Thursday.

Closing arguments will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21.