Celebration of life for Micah Holsonbake takes place Saturday

Micah Holsonbake’s mother says this Saturday, a celebration of life will be held for the missing man who was confirmed dead last month.

Holsonbake had ben missing since late March. In late December, a private lab deermined that Holsonbake’s DNA matched that of a dismembered arm found in a duffle bag in the Kern River last summer.

Holsonbake’s case has been complex and highly mysterious from the start.

Less than two weeks after his disappearance, his friend James Kulstad was murdrered.

A couple weeks later, their friend Baylee Despot also vanished.

Micah, James and Baylee became known as the Bakersfield 3.

All three cases are unsolved and the families say they won’t stop fighting until they have answers.

Holsonbake’s celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. at Central Church Bakersfield located on 425 South H Street.

Family says you are welcome to attend if you knew Micah or if you’d like to show support for the Holsonbakes.

They also cards may be sent to the church address. If you plan to attend, arrive casual and be ready to share stories of Micah if you knew him.