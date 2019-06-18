Celebrate the fourth of July at River Walk, free fireworks show

News

by: Lia Yoakum

Posted: / Updated:
FIREWORKS SHOWS-VO_00.00.46.16_1530642708072.png.jpg

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A free fireworks show will be returning to the Park at River Walk to celebrate Independence Day.

The annual Bakersfield tradition will have live entertainment featuring performances by Truxton Mile and Wilfredo Cruz, Jr. starting at 7 p.m.

Food and beverages will be provided by El Churro Loco, Pita Paradise, Fuego’s and Carney Kettle Corn.

And, the fireworks show is scheduled for 9:15 p.m.

The event will have designated picnic shelters and areas throughout the Park for reservations, though they are not required to attend the event.

For more information, call 852-7300.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS

Latest News

More Local News