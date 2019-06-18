Celebrate the fourth of July at River Walk, free fireworks show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A free fireworks show will be returning to the Park at River Walk to celebrate Independence Day.

The annual Bakersfield tradition will have live entertainment featuring performances by Truxton Mile and Wilfredo Cruz, Jr. starting at 7 p.m.

Food and beverages will be provided by El Churro Loco, Pita Paradise, Fuego’s and Carney Kettle Corn.

And, the fireworks show is scheduled for 9:15 p.m.

The event will have designated picnic shelters and areas throughout the Park for reservations, though they are not required to attend the event.

For more information, call 852-7300.