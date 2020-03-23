Celebrate National Puppy Day with a new live puppy cam

The national nonprofit Canine Companions for Independence is celebrating National Puppy Day today with the start of a live puppy cam.

The organization said viewers will be able to watch a litter of five-week-old future assistance dogs as they play, eat, sleep and grow over the next few weeks. The cam is available at cci.org/puppycam.

Canine Companions assistance dogs are trained in over 40 commands and are matched with children, adults and veterans with disabilities free of charge, the organization said.

These dogs assist with daily tasks such as retrieving dropped items, opening and closing doors and drawers, turning on and off lights and much more to enhance independence for people with disabilities.

It takes nearly two years of hard work and love to get a dog to the point where they can become an assistance dog, Canine Companions said.

“While it may be hard to tell, the young puppies in the live cam are already training for their special futures,” the organization said. “Learning to interact with each other and humans, playing on and around different surfaces and being exposed to new sights, sounds and smells helps build the foundation for a successful assistance dog.”