CDC’s new guidelines explained: What you should and shouldn’t do after getting fully vaccinated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The world has been eyeing the finish line of this pandemic for months. After almost a year of being told “No”, Americans are getting some more wiggle room. The CDC has new guidelines that’ll make life a little easier for those who are fully vaccinated.

“If anything is beginning to give us some ray of hope or indication of optimism, it’s this new recommendation or updated guideline regarding those who have been fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer with Kern Medical.

The CDC’s new guidelines are cause for celebration but not for everyone. They apply only to people who are fully vaccinated. That means those who are two weeks past their last dose of the vaccine. Or two weeks past their single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“At this point we are only at less than 10% of vaccinated individuals in the United States,” said Dr. Jonathan Dario with Adventist Health. “We need to get to the objective 70% for you to have true herd immunity.”

For that small percentage of people, here’s the good news. The CDC says you can have small indoor gatherings without masks or social distancing. But there’s one exception.

“If someone in that second household is a high-risk individual, perhaps someone who has cancer or chronic kidney disease, or congestive heart failure,” Dr. Goldis said. “That would be a scenario where you would still want to wear a mask to protect that person.”

But even if you’re fully vaccinated, some guidelines haven’t changed. That’s because scientists still haven’t determined the level of immunity people have when vaccinated.

“That will still take time,” Dr. Dario said. “And of course we have a little bit of hope and light at the end of the tunnel, but because of that we shouldnt rush to be exposing ourself or getting others at risk.”

The CDC says you should still take caution in public spaces or around large crowds. That means wear a mask and stay socially distanced. Also, the CDC’s travel recommendations have not changed: people should try to stay home. Hopefully as more Americans get vaccinated, we’ll celebrate at the finish line of this pandemic.