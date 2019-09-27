CDCR to end contract with McFarland prison on Sept. 30

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is ending its contract with a private prison in McFarland amid the state’s efforts to end its reliance on such prisons.

CDCR announced on Friday that it is no longer housing inmates at the 700-bed Central Valley Modified Community Correctional Facility in McFarland and will end its contract with the prison on Sept. 30.

A total of 130 employees will be laid off at the facility beginning Nov. 16, according to a WARN notice. Of those being laid off, 84 are correctional officers, 16 work in general administration, four in food service and 26 in programs.

The move comes as state legislators recently passed AB 32, which would phase out the state’s use of private prisons by 2028. The bill has gone to Gov. Gavin Newsom to be signed.

If signed, several private prisons in Kern County could close, include immigrant detention centers such as the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield.