CDCR: 25 inmates involved in Salinas prison riot

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is investigating what set off a riot at a Salinas prison involving more than two dozen inmates on Monday.

Officials said the riot began at around 6:30 p.m. and involved 25 inmates fighting one another at Salinas Valley State Prison’s Facility C dayrooms.

According to CDCR, responding staff ordered involved inmates to stop fight multiple times, and used non-lethal rounds and pepper spray to end the riot.

Four inmates were wounded during the riot. Officials said they suffered puncture wounds and were taken to outside hospitals for treatment. One remains at a hospital and is listed as fair.

No CDCR staff were injured, officials said.

Investigators said they found five makeshift weapons and continue to investigate the cause of the riot.