CBP extends closure of enrollment centers for Trusted Traveler Program

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — To reduce exposure to the coronavirus, enrollment centers for the Trusted Traveler Program will remain closed until at least July 6.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday announced it had again extended the temporary closure of enrollment centers for the Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, and FAST programs. Additionally, mobile enrollment events have been suspended until further notice.

Applicants must reschedule their appointments to after July 6, and they can do so by using the online scheduling tool on the Department of Homeland Security’s website. Applicants are also encouraged to routinely check their e-mail and Trusted Traveler Program accounts for further information.

CBP says its Enrollment on Arrival program will remain operational, allowing Global Entry applicants who arrive on international flights to complete the process at any airport that offers this program.

Because of the pandemic, CBP has also extended how long applications remain active. That means applicants now have 485 days from the date that CBP conditionally approved their application to complete the enrollment process. CBP also announced it has extended for up to 18 months the Trusted Traveler Program benefits of members who apply for renewal before their current membership expires.

“CBP is taking this precautionary measure to minimize the exposure of the public and CBP personnel to the novel coronavirus,” the agency says in a statement. “CBP’s highest priority is to ensure the health, safety, and security of our workforce and the American people.”