BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The cause of death of a man found unresponsive inside Superior Meds Cannabis Dispensary on Dec. 16 has been released.

According to the Kern County Sheriff Coroner, Marques Troyvell Stokes, 35, died of blunt injuries with contributing factors of atherosclerotic heart disease and acute methamphetamine and cocaine toxicity.

The investigation is still ongoing, if you have any information related to the case you are urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.