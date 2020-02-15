Caught On Video: Truck Thief Rams Gate, Injures Employee

The Portland Police Department is searching for a thief who stole a pickup truck from a tow yard. The thief made a daring escape as the incident was caught on camera.

Police released surveillance footage showing an older man and a young woman breaking into the tow yard. The woman manages to enter the yard by sliding under the gate.

An employee is seen showing up as the woman smashes through the gate with a stolen pickup, knocking the employee to the ground. The woman manages to escape after ramming the gate a few times.

The worker was taken to a local hospital with significant but not life-threatening injuries.