Catwoman celebrating her eighty-year legacy

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) - Dozens of first responders just held a parade in front of Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson as a way to say thank you to frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are deeply honored that our community's first responders would come together in such a powerful show of support for our frontline workers," said Paula Autry, President and CEO of Henry Ford Allegiance Health. "These first responders are heroes in their own right, and their recognition means all that much more because of the sacrifices they make to keep us safe and protected every day."

Twenty-four agencies from Jackson and Washtenaw counties participated, according to a report by our media partners at MLive. The parade was organized by Blackman-Leoni Public Safety Officer Paul Long.