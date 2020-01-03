String of catalytic converter thefts force high-priced repairs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A recent string of thefts has left Kern County residents paying high prices to fix their vehicles. The stolen items, are emission control devices, better known as catalytic converters.

“A catalytic converter changes poisonous gas coming out of the exhaust into non-poisonous gas,” said Advance Muffler & Automotive owner Gregg Pierucci.

He called the recent run of robberies “a real bad epidemic” and said he’s worked on 45 vehicles in the past two months.

Mercy Transportation, a local school bus company, has felt the impact first hand. They had six stolen off their vehicles in 2019 alone. The company provided 17 news with a video of the thieves breaking their gated parking lot.

The value lies in the core of the converters and if you break one open you will find platinum.

“People will pay were anywhere from $70 to $400 dollars for them” said Pierucci.

The problem seems to be continuing into the new year.

“We already had two come in and it’s the first day of the year” said Pierucci.