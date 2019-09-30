Cataldo’s Pizzeria re-opens after addressing health code violations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cataldo’s Pizzeria in southwest Bakersfield has re-opened after being closed for over a week due to health code violations.

Cataldo’s at 2500 New Stine Road re-opened on Monday after addressing several health code violations inspectors with the Kern County Public Health Services department found during a recent inspection, the department said.

On Sept. 20, the department ordered Cataldo’s closure after inspectors found cockroaches on food counters, containers and napkins. They were also found on the lobby dining table, inside floor drains as well as inside open pizza mix.

In addition to the cockroaches, inspectors found a clogged drain, standing water as well as food debris in and around the oven and refrigerators.