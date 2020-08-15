Castle Elementary teacher selected to participate in Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Castle Elementary School teacher Emiliano Rios Infante has been selected to participate in the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms program.

Rios Infante is one of around 71 U.S. citizens who will travel abroad as part of the year-long program, which helps teachers develop skills for preparing students for a competitive global economy.

The program helps teachers bring an international perspective to their schools through targeted training, experience abroad and global collaboration.

Recipients of Fulbright grants are selected based on academic and professional achievement, as well as record of service and demonstrated leadership potential.

The Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.